TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 1043 PM CDT Mon May 2 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTY... At 1043 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Bellevue, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Bellevue. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WISE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA MCCURTAIN IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST TEXAS RED RIVER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOGATA, BROKEN BOW, CLARKSVILLE, AND IDABEL. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather