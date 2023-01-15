WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

218 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/

MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...From early this morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will

be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution

if you must drive.

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

* WHERE...Davis Mountains.

* WHEN...From early this morning to midnight CST tonight.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THIS

MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn

and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains Foothills, and

Eastern Culberson County.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THIS MORNING

TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Lea County. In Texas, Chinati Mountains,

Marfa Plateau and Chisos Basin, and Central Brewster County.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

* WHERE...All of north central, northeast and south central

Texas.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the

wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult,

especially for high-profile vehicles.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to

30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should

use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may

wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and

other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the

strong winds.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather