WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 118 PM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible northwest Eddy County, central and northern Lea County, and Guadalupe Mountains. 4 to 6 inches possible elsewhere. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather