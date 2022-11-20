WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 246 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST \/9 AM MST\/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to 1.0 inch at elevations above 6000 ft and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch across the remainder of the advisory area. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Davis Mountains, Eastern Culberson, I- 10\/I-20 split. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST \/9 AM MST\/ today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHERE...Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Marfa Plateau, and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST today. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452- 9292. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather