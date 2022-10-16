WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

Issued by National Weather Service Albuquerque NM

645 PM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN REAGAN AND

SOUTHEASTERN UPTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

