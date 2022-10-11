WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

651 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa TX has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

.The Rio Grande at Castolon has risen to minor flood stage due to

runoff from recent rainfall. Flooding is expected through this

morning.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 6WNW, Presidio International

Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas, Dryden

16S, Terlingua 8S...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW

EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon.

* WHEN...From this morning to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no significant damage is expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road

between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend

National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa

Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon.

Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible

evacuations.

At 19.0 feet (5.8 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

and begins flooding Cottonwood Campground. The river inundates

the restrooms upstream at Santa Elena Canyon parking lot. The

river begins to close all area roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.6 feet (5.1 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 16.6 feet (5.1 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3

feet (5.3 meters) this morning. It will then fall below flood

stage late this morning.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Tue Tue Wed Wed

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am

Rio Grande

Castolon 15.0 16.6 Tue 6am 11.8 9.1 8.0 7.5

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Castolon 4.6 5.1 Tue 6am 3.6 2.8 2.4 2.3

