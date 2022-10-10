WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

250 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Texas and western Texas, including

the following areas, in southwest Texas, Central Brewster County,

Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains

Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Pecos, Presidio Valley and Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor. In western Texas, Andrews, Borden, Crane,

Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland,

Mitchell, Reagan, Reeves County Plains, Scurry, Upton, Ward and

Winkler.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- 1 to 2 inches of rain expected with locally higher amounts

possible.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

areas, Lower Brewster County and Terrell.

