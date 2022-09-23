WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 24, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

813 PM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio

County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County.

.Elevated flows on the Rio Conchos are resulting in minor flooding

on the Rio Grande at the Presidio International Bridge.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge...Minor

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.1 feet (5.2 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 17.4 feet (5.3 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood

stage at 17.0 feet (5.2 meters).

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Sat Sat Sat Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Rio Grande

Presidio Internation 15.5 17.1 Fri 7pm 17.0 17.0 17.0 17.0

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio Internation 4.7 5.2 Fri 7pm 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 8.4 feet (2.6 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady below flood

stage at 8.4 feet (2.6 meters).

Fld Observed Sat Sat Sat Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Presidio 5SE 9.0 8.4 Fri 7pm 8.4 8.3 8.3 8.3

Presidio 5SE 2.7 2.6 Fri 7pm 2.6 2.5 2.5 2.5

