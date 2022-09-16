WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 16, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

810 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County.

Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio

County.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 6WNW, Presidio International

Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas, Dryden

16S, Terlingua 8S...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 815 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood

stage, and low lying areas begin to flood.

At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the

river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to

residences or other structures are known to occur.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may

begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.5 feet (3.8 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 AM CDT Friday was 12.8 feet (3.9 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.5 feet (3.5

meters) Wednesday morning.

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 08/24/2022.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the current river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am

Rio Grande

Presidio 5SE 9.0 12.5 Fri 7am 12.4 12.3 12.2 12.2

Below are the current river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.8 Fri 7am 3.8 3.8 3.7 3.7

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is

likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent

farmland.

- At 7:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.9 feet (6.1 meters).

ending at 7:15 AM CDT Friday was 20.4 feet (6.2 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.7 feet (5.7

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am

Presidio Internation 15.5 19.9 Fri 7am 19.8 19.7 19.6 19.5

Presidio Internation 4.7 6.1 Fri 7am 6.0 6.0 6.0 5.9

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is

expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate

lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground

and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with

the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and

therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through

Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze

in the lowlands, and may be threatened.

- At 7:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.0 feet (4.9 meters).

ending at 7:15 AM CDT Friday was 16.0 feet (4.9 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0

feet (4.9 meters) late this morning. It will then fall below

flood stage Monday morning.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

15.7 feet (4.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am

Johnson Ranch 15.0 16.0 Fri 7am 16.0 16.0 15.9 15.8

Johnson Ranch 4.6 4.9 Fri 7am 4.9 4.9 4.8 4.8

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no significant damage is expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road

between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend

National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa

Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon.

Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible

evacuations.

- At 7:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.5 feet (5.0 meters).

ending at 7:15 AM CDT Friday was 16.7 feet (5.1 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5

feet (5.0 meters) late this morning. It will then fall below

flood stage early Tuesday morning.

15.1 feet (4.6 meters) on 09/04/2022.

Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am

Castolon 15.0 16.5 Fri 7am 16.4 16.3 16.2 16.1

Castolon 4.6 5.0 Fri 7am 5.0 5.0 4.9 4.9

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to

remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if

additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the

pumps.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage.

Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that

are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the

employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel

to remove the pumps.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Water pumps submerge.

- At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet (4.1 meters).

ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 13.9 feet (4.2 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0

feet (4.3 meters) this evening. It will then fall below flood

stage early Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters).

13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 09/04/2022.

Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am

Boquillas 13.0 13.6 Fri 7am 13.9 14.0 13.9 13.8

Boquillas 4.0 4.1 Fri 7am 4.2 4.3 4.2 4.2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather