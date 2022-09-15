WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 16, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

759 PM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County.

Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio

County.

.High flows coming out of the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande

over the next week are expected to result in considerable flooding

of the Rio Grande from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National

Park.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge,

Presidio 5SE...Moderate flooding is forecast. For Castolon, Johnson

Ranch...Minor Flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood

stage, and low lying areas begin to flood.

At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the

river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to

residences or other structures are known to occur.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may

begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet (3.9 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Thursday was 13.0 feet (4.0 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.8 feet (3.6

meters) Tuesday evening.

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 08/24/2022.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Rio Grande

Presidio 5SE 9.0 12.7 Thu 7pm 12.6 12.6 12.5 12.4

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.9 Thu 7pm 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is

likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent

farmland.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.1 feet (6.1 meters).

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Thursday was 20.4 feet (6.2 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.0 feet (5.8

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Presidio Internation 15.5 20.1 Thu 7pm 20.1 20.0 19.9 19.9

Presidio Internation 4.7 6.1 Thu 7pm 6.1 6.1 6.1 6.1

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is

expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate

lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground

and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with

the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and

therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through

Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze

in the lowlands, and may be threatened.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet (4.8 meters).

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Thursday was 15.8 feet (4.8 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2

feet (4.9 meters) tomorrow afternoon.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

15.7 feet (4.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Johnson Ranch 15.0 15.8 Thu 7pm 15.9 16.1 16.1 16.2

Johnson Ranch 4.6 4.8 Thu 7pm 4.8 4.9 4.9 4.9

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no significant damage is expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road

between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend

National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa

Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon.

Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible

evacuations.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.5 feet (5.0 meters).

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Thursday was 16.7 feet (5.1 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7

feet (5.1 meters) just after midnight tonight.

15.1 feet (4.6 meters) on 09/04/2022.

Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Castolon 15.0 16.5 Thu 7pm 16.7 16.7 16.7 16.6

Castolon 4.6 5.0 Thu 7pm 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TUESDAY

MORNING...

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Tuesday morning.

and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to

remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if

additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the

pumps.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage.

Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that

are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the

employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel

to remove the pumps.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Water pumps submerge.

- At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet (4.1 meters).

ending at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 13.3 feet (4.1 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7

feet (4.2 meters) tomorrow evening. It will then fall below

flood stage late Sunday evening.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters).

- Flood History...No available flood history.

Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Boquillas 13.0 13.3 Thu 7pm 13.3 13.5 13.6 13.7

Boquillas 4.0 4.0 Thu 7pm 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.2

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Zapata.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

- At 759 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Bustamante and Zapata High School.

