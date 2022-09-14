WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Midland\/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Central Brewster County PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather