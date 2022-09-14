WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

610 PM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR NORTHWESTERN BREWSTER, SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL

PECOS COUNTIES...

At 610 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Brewster, Southeastern Jeff

Davis and West Central Pecos Counties

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Crane County in western Texas...

Southwestern Ector County in western Texas...

Northeastern Ward County in western Texas...

Southeastern Winkler County in western Texas...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 613 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Monahans and Monahans Sandhills State Park.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

