AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

544 PM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, Crane.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between

1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Crane County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

