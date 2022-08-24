WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

232 PM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and

increased in duration for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County.

.Recent heavy rains upstream and flows out of Old Mexico from the

Rio Conchos basin have resulted in increased flows. Additional

rainfall over the next few days could result in additional rises

and/or flooding.

For the Rio Grande...including Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Moderate

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY

SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to

remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if

additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the

pumps.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage.

Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that

are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the

employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel

to remove the pumps.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Water pumps submerge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.3 feet (3.1

meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.2 feet (4.6 meters)

early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage

early Friday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

14.5 feet (4.4 meters) on 09/02/2018.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Wed Thu Thu Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7am 7pm 7am

Rio Grande

Boquillas 13.0 10.3 Wed 2pm 9.1 10.8 14.5 14.6

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Boquillas 4.0 3.1 Wed 2pm 2.8 3.3 4.4 4.5

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no significant damage is expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road

between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend

National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa

Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon.

Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible

evacuations.

At 19.0 feet (5.8 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

and begins flooding Cottonwood Campground. The river inundates

the restrooms upstream at Santa Elena Canyon parking lot. The

river begins to close all area roads.

- At 1:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet (3.7

this evening to a crest of 17.2 feet (5.2 meters) tomorrow

morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow

evening.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

17.1 feet (5.2 meters) on 09/09/2020.

Fld Observed Wed Thu Thu Thu

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Castolon 15.0 12.0 Wed 1pm 14.6 16.6 17.2 16.6

Castolon 4.6 3.6 Wed 1pm 4.5 5.1 5.2 5.1

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Friday evening.

minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is

expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate

lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground

and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with

the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and

therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through

Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze

in the lowlands, and may be threatened.

At 19.0 feet (5.8 meters), the river reaches major flood stage.

Flooding begins to occur upstream in Cottonwood Campground at

Castolon, as stages at each location are practically synonymous.

Moderate lowland flooding begins at the gage site, but no damage

occurs. The gage is inaccessible, as River Road is impassable at

several locations.

- At 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet (3.2

tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.1 feet (5.5 meters) late

tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late

Friday morning.

17.1 feet (5.2 meters) on 07/26/2004.

Fld Observed Wed Thu Thu Thu

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Johnson Ranch 15.0 10.6 Wed 2pm 10.7 12.4 14.9 16.8

Johnson Ranch 4.6 3.2 Wed 2pm 3.3 3.8 4.5 5.1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather