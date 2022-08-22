WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 813 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .Thunderstorms produced very heavy rainfall over the past few days in Mexico over the Rio Conchos basin. As a result, very high flows have been observed along the Rio Grande at Presidio. The river has crested and begun to recede. However, additional rainfall over the next few days could result in additional rises and\/or flooding. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.1 feet (4.0 meters). - Forecast...The river will fall to 12.9 feet (3.9 meters) this afternoon.It will fall to 12.0 feet (3.7 meters) early tomorrow afternoon. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Mon Mon Tue Tue Location Stg Stg Day\/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 13.1 Mon 7am 12.9 13.8 13.4 12.2 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Presidio Internation 4.7 4.0 Mon 7am 3.9 4.2 4.1 3.7 The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Tarrant County in north central Texas... * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 817 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Coppell, Hurst, Burleson, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement and Crowley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather