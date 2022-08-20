WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

809 PM MDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT/1115 PM

CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA AND WEST CENTRAL GAINES

COUNTIES...

At 809 PM MDT /909 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Hobbs, Humble City, Monument, Nadine, Lea County Regional Airport

and Industrial Airpark.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Seminole Draw and Monument Draw.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather