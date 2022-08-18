WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 512 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, Midland. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Midland Draw and Monahans Draw. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Midland, Midland Airpark and Cotton Flat. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather