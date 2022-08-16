WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 659 AM MDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following areas, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Lower Brewster County, Marfa Plateau, Pecos, Presidio Valley, Terrell and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain ongoing. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT\/7 PM CDT\/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Texas and western Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Texas, Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet and Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. In western Texas, Reeves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT\/7 PM CDT\/ this evening. - Heavy rain ongoing moving across the Trans Pecos. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather