WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 815 PM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS COUNTY... At 815 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of East Central Jeff Davis County PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.