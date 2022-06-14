WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 517 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Pecos County through 545 PM CDT... At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25 miles southwest of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Pecos County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3066 10342 3083 10320 3068 10294 3041 10307 TIME...MOT...LOC 2217Z 258DEG 5KT 3060 10316 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather