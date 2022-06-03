WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

713 PM MDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT/1115 PM CDT/ THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas,

including the following counties, in southeast New Mexico, Eddy.

In southwest Texas, Culberson.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM MDT /1115 PM CDT/.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 713 PM MDT /813 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy

rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small

stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

Hay Hollow, Owl Draw, Delaware River, Black River and Red

Bluff Draw.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of South Central Eddy and Northeastern

Culberson Counties

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico...

Northwestern Ward County in western Texas...

Western Winkler County in western Texas...

Eastern Loving County in western Texas...

* Until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/.

* At 813 PM CDT/713 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 15

miles southwest of Jal, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Kermit, Wink and Winkler County Airport.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

