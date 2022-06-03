WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico...

Northeastern Culberson County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/.

* At 726 PM CDT/626 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10

miles south of Whites City, or 26 miles south of Carlsbad, moving

east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Loving, Malaga, Whites City, Carlsbad Caverns National Park and

Cavern City Air Terminal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN GOLIAD AND NORTH CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES...

At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just north of

Berclair, or 16 miles northeast of Beeville, moving northeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Pettus, Charco and Berclair.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 181 near mile marker 576.

US Highway 183 between mile markers 644 and 648.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 668 and 686.

Southwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas...

North central Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas...

East central Culberson County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southwest

of Toyah, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Balmorhea and Saragosa.

Interstate 10 between mile markers 179 and 210.

Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 18.

