WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

816 PM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTH

CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CULBERSON COUNTIES IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has

been cancelled.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Midland.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather