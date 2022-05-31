WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

546 PM CDT Tue May 31 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Brewster and southeastern Presidio Counties through 630 PM CDT...

At 546 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles east of Big Bend Ranch State Park, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lajitas, Barton Warnock Environmental Educational Center and Casa

Piedra.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2923 10376 2922 10378 2927 10379 2926 10380

2927 10381 2927 10383 2928 10384 2930 10397

2931 10403 2934 10408 2937 10411 2938 10413

2993 10404 2979 10350 2919 10372

TIME...MOT...LOC 2246Z 201DEG 10KT 2958 10394

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN WHEELER...COLLINGSWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN DONLEY

COUNTIES...

At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of

Wellington, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Wellington, Dodson, Lutie and Quail.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

