WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 245 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT \/NOON MDT\/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 1 PM CDT \/noon MDT\/ this afternoon to 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Dawson County. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather