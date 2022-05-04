WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

446 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON

COUNTIES...

At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest

of McCamey, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

McCamey, Girvin and Upton County Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western and

southwestern Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

