WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

822 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SCURRY COUNTY HAS EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western

Texas.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

170 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL TEXAS

COMANCHE HAMILTON LAMPASAS

MILLS

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

EASTLAND ERATH HOOD

JACK PALO PINTO PARKER

SOMERVELL STEPHENS YOUNG

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRECKENRIDGE, BRIAR, CISCO, COMANCHE,

DE LEON, DUBLIN, EASTLAND, GLEN ROSE, GOLDTHWAITE, GORMAN,

GRAHAM, GRANBURY, HAMILTON, HICO, JACKSBORO, LAMPASAS,

MINERAL WELLS, OAK TRAIL SHORES, OLNEY, RANGER, STEPHENVILLE,

AND WEATHERFORD.

TORNADO WATCH 168 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN WEST CENTRAL TEXAS

COKE CROCKETT FISHER

IRION JONES NOLAN

SCHLEICHER STERLING SUTTON

TAYLOR TOM GREEN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABILENE, ANSON, ARDEN, BARNHART,

BRONTE, BROOME, CARLSBAD, ELDORADO, FUNSTON, GANNON, HAMLIN,

MERTZON, OZONA, ROBERT LEE, SAN ANGELO, SANCO, SHERWOOD, SILVER,

SONORA, STAMFORD, STERLING CITY, STITH, SWEETWATER, TENNYSON,

TRUBY, TUXEDO, AND WALL.

BROWN CALLAHAN COLEMAN

CONCHO HASKELL KIMBLE

MASON MCCULLOCH MENARD

RUNNELS SAN SABA SHACKELFORD

THROCKMORTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, BAIRD, BALLINGER, BENOIT,

BRADY, BROWNWOOD, CHAPPEL, CHEROKEE, CLEO, CLYDE, COLEMAN, CREWS,

CROSS PLAINS, DUDLEY, ECHO, EDEN, ERNA, EULA, FIFE, FISK,

FORT MCKAVETT, FREDONIA, HARKEYVILLE, HASKELL, HATCHEL, HEXT,

INDIAN CREEK, IRBY, JUNCTION, KATEMCY, KOOCKVILLE, LIVE OAK,

LOHN, LONDON, LOWAKE, LOYAL VALLEY, MASON, MENARD, PONTOTOC,

PUMPHREY, ROCHELLE, ROOSEVELT, ROWENA, SAN SABA, SEGOVIA,

STREETER, TELEGRAPH, THROCKMORTON, TRICKHAM, VALERA, VOCA, VOSS,

WINTERS, AND WOODSON.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Wheeler,

northeastern Armstrong, southeastern Carson, Gray, Collingsworth and

Donley Counties through 915 PM CDT...

At 822 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Lake Mcclellan to 3 miles northwest of

Memphis. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Wellington, Clarendon, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick, Hedley,

Dodson, Lutie, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Lela, Quail, Samnorwood,

Kellerville, Goodnight, Dozier, Alanreed and Greenbelt Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

LAT...LON 3475 10072 3486 10086 3503 10137 3536 10097

3562 10067 3562 10063 3484 10000 3475 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 0122Z 226DEG 30KT 3525 10091 3476 10059

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Fisher and Jones.

* WHEN...Until 1130 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 822 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. An additional one half to 1.5 inches of

rainfall is possible.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Hamlin, Rotan, Roby, Sylvester, Mccaulley, Longworth, Neinda,

Hobbs, Hitson, Capitola, The Intersection Of Us-180 And Ranch

Road 126 and Us-180 Near The Fisher-Scurry County Line.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

SH 70 crossing The Draw Southeast of Rotan, US 180 crossing 7

miles west of Roby, FM 611 crossing 1 mile west of Rotan, FM

611 crossing 7 miles west of Rotan and crossings along County

Road 141.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER

COKE CRANE CROCKETT

DAWSON ECTOR FISHER

GAINES GLASSCOCK HOWARD

IRION JONES LOVING

MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL

NOLAN PECOS REAGAN

REEVES SCHLEICHER SCURRY

STERLING SUTTON TAYLOR

TERRELL TOM GREEN UPTON

VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHERN SCURRY COUNTY...

At 824 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding was reported in Snyder. West Texas Mesonet 3

miles SSW reported 4.11 inches of rain.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Public reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Snyder, Inadale, J B Thomas Reservoir, Dunn, Winston Field, Ira,

Hermleigh, Randalls Corner and Knapp.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather