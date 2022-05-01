WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

311 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Brewster County through 400 PM CDT...

At 309 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southeast of Castolon, or 21 miles southwest of Panther

Junction, moving north at 20 mph. Persons in Big Bend National Park

should seek shelter.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Panther Junction, Big Bend National Park and Chisos Basin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern

Texas.

LAT...LON 2901 10332 2903 10331 2902 10334 2903 10333

2904 10333 2904 10335 2902 10336 2904 10343

2907 10345 2907 10347 2908 10347 2909 10349

2942 10343 2935 10313 2900 10328

TIME...MOT...LOC 2009Z 194DEG 19KT 2906 10338

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER

COKE CRANE CROCKETT

DAWSON ECTOR GAINES

GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION

LOVING MARTIN MIDLAND

MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS

REAGAN REEVES SCHLEICHER

SCURRY STERLING SUTTON

TERRELL TOM GREEN UPTON

VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather