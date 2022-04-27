WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

446 PM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Pecos, south

central Reeves and east central Jeff Davis Counties through 530 PM

CDT...

At 446 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Balmorhea State Park, or 20 miles northeast of

Fort Davis, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa and

Toyahvale.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 203 and 222.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3103 10382 3107 10349 3075 10347 3081 10384

TIME...MOT...LOC 2146Z 273DEG 14KT 3084 10373

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

