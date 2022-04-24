WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 748 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Reagan County through 830 PM CDT... At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Big Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Big Lake and Reagan County Airport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3108 10156 3148 10128 3147 10126 3108 10127 TIME...MOT...LOC 0047Z 216DEG 25KT 3108 10144 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LAMAR COUNTY... At 747 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Goodland, or 11 miles north of Paris, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Powderly, Arthur City. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather