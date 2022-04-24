WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 320 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, Howard. * WHEN...Until 515 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Big Spring. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Big Spring, Coahoma, Sand Springs and Big Spring McMahon- Wrinkle Airpark. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather