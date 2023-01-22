WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

125 PM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches

or more are possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Western and central portions of the extreme southern Texas

Panhandle, the northern and central South Plains, and the

northwestern Rolling Plains.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

