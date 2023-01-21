WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 242 PM CST Sat Jan 21 2023 Confidence is high that an approaching winter storm will produce accumulating snow across much of our area beginning late Monday night near the NM\/TX state line and gradually spread east across the remainder of the southern Texas Panhandle, South Plains and Rolling Plains throughout the day Tuesday. Travel impacts are likely, especially on the Caprock throughout the event. The southern Rolling Plains may not see as much snowfall, but periods of heavy rain are possible during the day Tuesday. As the storm system exits to the east late Tuesday night, colder air filtering in from the north on the backside of the storm and easing winds will likely result in unusually cold temperatures in the teens for many locations. This could lead to roadways refreezing for the Wednesday morning commute. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather