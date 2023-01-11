WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

138 PM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts in excess of 60 mph.

* WHERE...The extreme southwestern Texas Panhandle and most of the

South Plains.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and

cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around

or damaged by the wind.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of the extreme southeastern Texas Panhandle and

Rolling Plains.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few

power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING

FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME

SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND ROLLING PLAINS...

Winds and relative humidity values have improved over the region

this evening, therefore the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to

expire.

* Timing...Through 8 PM tonight.

* Wind...West 20 to 35 mph at the 20 foot level with gusts to

60 mph.

* Humidity...As low as 10 percent.

* Fuels...Dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

