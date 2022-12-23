WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ WIND CHILL WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 514 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...The far southern Texas Panhandle, the central South Plains, and the western Rolling Plains. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, be sure to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Wrap pipes with insulation and seal windows to avoid loss of heat from your home. Keep a slow steady stream of water running from indoor faucets, and open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around inside pipes. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...The southern South Plains and the eastern Rolling Plains. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather