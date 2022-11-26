WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 238 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... Widespread frozen precipitation has come to an end, and impactful snow accumulations are not expected through the remainder of the morning. Therefore, the Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled. A light rain and snow mix is still possible this morning, but with little or no additional accumulation. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... morning. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather