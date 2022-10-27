WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 27, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

751 PM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN KING AND SOUTHEASTERN

COTTLE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are

still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

northwestern Texas.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Foard County in northern Texas...

Northwestern Knox County in northern Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 751 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest

of Truscott, moving northeast at 25 mph. Another storm in King

County could also become severe again as it moves toward

northwestern Knox County.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Crowell, Gilliland and Truscott.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BAYLOR BORDEN CHILDRESS

COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DICKENS

DONLEY FISHER FOARD

HALL HARDEMAN HASKELL

HOWARD JONES KENT

KING KNOX MITCHELL

MOTLEY NOLAN SCURRY

STONEWALL THROCKMORTON WILBARGER

