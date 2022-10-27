WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 27, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Childress County in the Panhandle of Texas... Northeastern Cottle County in northwestern Texas... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Cee Vee, or 13 miles north of Paducah, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Childress and Kirkland. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather