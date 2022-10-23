WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

150 PM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...Potential for Virga Triggered Downbursts...

Weak RADAR echoes indicating the formation of virga showers aloft

have begun to develop across the northern South Plains and

southwestern Texas Panhandle. With a very dry airmass beneath the

cloud layer, there is an enhanced risk of strong downburst

activity beneath any virga showers that exist. Localized, short

duration wind gusts to 50 mph appear probable with the possibility

of a few gusts above 60 mph.

