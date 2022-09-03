WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

240 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lubbock

and northeastern Hockley Counties through 315 PM CDT...

At 240 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles east of Shallowater, or 7 miles north of Lubbock, moving west

at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lubbock, Shallowater, Anton, Lubbock International Airport, Texas

Tech University, Downtown Lubbock, Reese Center, New Deal and Smyer.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3376 10182 3358 10180 3351 10222 3382 10222

TIME...MOT...LOC 1940Z 086DEG 10KT 3367 10190

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LUBBOCK...

NORTHWESTERN LYNN...NORTHEASTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN HOCKLEY

COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

county, Terrell.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 244 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have

fallen this afternoon. Heavy rain fell in this same location

last night so will be quick to flood.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Central Terrell County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

