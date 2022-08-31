WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

445 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR GARZA AND NORTHEASTERN LYNN COUNTIES...

At 445 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms were decreasing and only light to moderate rain

remained. Up to 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is

ongoing.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Post, Southland, Grassland and Wilson.

We expect to let the warning expire as flooding appears to be

decreasing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

