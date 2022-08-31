WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 406 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR EAST CENTRAL HOCKLEY COUNTY... Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CROSBY AND NORTHERN LUBBOCK COUNTIES... At 406 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated the heaviest rain was moving out of the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1\/2 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is beginning to subside. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lubbock, Abernathy, Shallowater, Idalou, Lorenzo, Lubbock International Airport, Downtown Lubbock, Texas Tech University, Reese Center and New Deal. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly on Interstate highway 2 frontage roads between Mercedes and Donna. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Weslaco, Donna, Mercedes, Sam Houston Elementary School, Alameda Park, Weslaco City Hall, Weslaco City Park, Weslaco Border Patrol Station, Weslaco Fire Department Station One, Weslaco Fire Department Station Two, Weslaco Public Library, Weslaco High School, Isaac D. Rodriguez Park, Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco Mid Valley Airport, Black Elementary School, Weslaco East High School, Harlon Block Sports Complex, Midway South and Midway North. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather