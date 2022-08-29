WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

638 PM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lubbock, Lynn,

southern Cochran, Garza, Terry, Crosby, southern Hockley and Yoakum

Counties through 745 PM CDT...

At 637 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms extended along a line from 5

miles northwest of Lorenzo to 4 miles southeast of Locketville to 10

miles northeast of Bronco. Movement was south at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and thick blowing dust at times.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Slaton, Post, Denver City, Tahoka,

Crosbyton, Plains, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Wolfforth,

Shallowater, Idalou, Ralls, Sundown, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon,

O'donnell and Kalgary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3355 10305 3362 10223 3383 10170 3383 10104

3297 10104 3296 10306

TIME...MOT...LOC 2337Z 348DEG 28KT 3374 10159 3336 10225 3335 10290

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather