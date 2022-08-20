WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

103 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Kent,

southeastern Dickens, southern King and Stonewall Counties through

130 PM CDT...

At 101 PM CDT, radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line

extending from Old Glory to 4 miles north of Jayton. Movement was

northeast at 20 mph. At 1253 PM, a wind gust to 55 mph was recorded

by a West Texas Mesonet near Aspermont.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Aspermont, Jayton, Girard, Peacock, Old Glory, Swenson and Us-

380 Near The Haskell-Stonewall County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3325 10068 3361 10063 3347 9999 3303 9999

TIME...MOT...LOC 1801Z 208DEG 17KT 3315 10003 3331 10057

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

