WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 345 PM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Cochran County through 415 PM CDT... At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong thunderstorms over western Cochran County, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Morton, Bledsoe and Lehman. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3382 10305 3382 10266 3339 10294 3339 10306 TIME...MOT...LOC 2044Z 205DEG 24KT 3360 10299 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____