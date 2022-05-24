WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 822 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOCKLEY AND SOUTHERN LUBBOCK COUNTIES... The heavy rain has exited the area. While flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, several area roadways and intersections may still contain significant amounts of standing water. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LLANO COUNTY... At 822 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Field Creek, or 15 miles northwest of Llano, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Kingsland, Llano, Buchanan Lake Village, Castell, Field Creek, Baby Head, Stolz, Lone Grove, Bluffton, Valley Spring and Tow. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DICKENS KENT KING STONEWALL BELL BOSQUE BROWN BURNET CALLAHAN COKE COLEMAN COLLIN COMANCHE CONCHO CORYELL CROCKETT DALLAS DELTA EASTLAND EDWARDS ELLIS ERATH FANNIN FISHER GILLESPIE HAMILTON HENDERSON HILL HOOD HOPKINS HUNT IRION JOHNSON KAUFMAN KERR KIMBLE KINNEY LAMAR LAMPASAS LLANO MCCULLOCH MCLENNAN MASON MAVERICK MENARD MILLS NAVARRO NOLAN RAINS REAL ROCKWALL RUNNELS SAN SABA SCHLEICHER SOMERVELL STERLING SUTTON TARRANT TAYLOR TOM GREEN VAL VERDE VAN ZANDT ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MAVERICK COUNTY... At 825 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Chupadera Ranch Airport, or 16 miles south of El Indio, moving southeast at 35 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR AREAS SOUTH OF EL INDIO. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Maverick County. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This is a dangerous storm, capable of producing large hail driven by severe winds! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If you are caught outdoors, cover your head and neck. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather