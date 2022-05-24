WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 407 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following county, Lubbock. * WHEN...Until 530 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 407 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lubbock, Slaton, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Ransom Canyon, Downtown Lubbock, Lubbock International Airport, Texas Tech University, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Woodrow, Slide, Reese Center, New Deal, Buffalo Springs and Lubbock Science Spectrum. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather