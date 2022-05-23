WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 752 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Southern Bailey County. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 752 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Enochs and Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. * WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following county, Parmer. Some low-water crossings through playa lakes may become impassable. - At 754 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated continuing heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Bovina. The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Webb County in south central Texas... * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 754 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Unitec Industrial Park, or 11 miles north of Laredo, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Laredo, Orvil, Botines, Unitec Industrial Park and Callaghan. This includes the following highways... Interstate 35 between mile markers 9 and 35. US Highway 83 between mile markers 690 and 698. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather