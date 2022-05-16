WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Childress County in the Panhandle of Texas... Northeastern Motley County in northwestern Texas... Cottle County in northwestern Texas... Southeastern Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1030 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Northfield to 7 miles west of Swearingen to near Chalk, moving northeast at 45 mph. At 1020 PM, a West Texas Mesonet near Northfield measured a wind gust to 61 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Childress, Paducah, Cee Vee, Tell, Kirkland, Northfield, Delwin, Chalk, Swearingen, Hackberry and Estelline. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather