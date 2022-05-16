WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 836 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Southern Hale County and Lubbock County. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 833 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have already fallen in ten minutes. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lubbock, Abernathy, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Texas Tech University, Downtown Lubbock, Reese Center, and New Deal. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather